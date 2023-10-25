Kano Govt Probes 13,916 Workers Employed By Ganduje’s Administration

The Kano State Screening and Verification Committee for workers employed at the tail end of the immediate past administration led by Abdullahi Ganduje had submitted its report to the state Government.

It would be recalled that the State Government had inaugurated a 22-man committee for the verification of 10,800 civil servants employed by Ganduje’s administration. Suspecting anomalies in the recruitment process upon assumption into office, the present administration of Governor Abba Yusuf vowed to investigate the exercise.

Presenting the report to the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, the Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Umar Shehu Minjibir (Garkuwan Minjibir) said in the course of the screening exercise 13,916 workers were found to have been recruited as against the 10,800.

He said out of this figure (13,916)12,566 were screened while the remaining balance of 1,350 did not appear or present themselves for the exercise.

Dr Minjibir explained that the Committee exhaustively dealt with the issue and made far-reaching recommendations in line with its terms of reference, and therefore, expressed the hope that the state Government will find the recommendations useful.

In his remark, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Baffa Bichi, while thanking members of the Committee for a thorough job well done, said the State Government will look into their submission with a view to doing the needful.

He assured that the government will do justice when making decisions on the recommendations proffered. This is because the administration of Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has accords priority to the civil service being the engine room for governance.