Kano Govt Partners NAHCON To Relocate Missing Pilgrims

Kano State Government has said it is collaborating with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to locate a pilgrim from the state who went missing in Saudi Arabia during the 2025 Hajj.

The pilgrim, whose name was given as Sani Abubakar Danmaliki from Kumbotso Local Government Area, disappeared in the Holy Land during the Hajj exercise.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf stated this shortly after he received the State 2025 Hajj Report on Wednesday.

Yusuf said the State Government, alongside the Hajj Commission, would do everything humanly possible to find the missing pilgrim, expressing the government’s sympathy to his family.

“We are collaborating with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria(NAHCON) to locate the missing pilgrim. And if he is dead, may his soul rest in peace,” he said.

The Governor, who was also the Amirul Hajj of the State 2025 Hajj, also extended the government’s sympathy and condolences to the families of two other pilgrims from the state who died during the Hajj exercise.

He commended the Leader of the State Hajj Delegation to the Holy Land, who is also the Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Muhammadu Maharaz, for “doing Kano State proud,” through his tireless efforts to ensure the success of the exercise.

The governor also appreciated the management and staff of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board for conducting a successful Hajj, and pledged his administration’s resolve to continue to cooperate with and support the organisation to enable it to record more successes.

Presenting the Report, the Leader of the State Hajj Delegation and Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Muhammadu Maharaz, described the state’s 2025 Hajj as one of the most successful in the history of the operation.

Maharaz attributed the success largely to the support of the Governor, the tireless commitment of members of the delegation, as well as the management and staff of the state Pilgrims Welfare Board, among others.

The Emir said the Report, which contained the successes and challenges recorded during the exercise, would serve as a veritable stepping stone for future Hajj operations.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Lamin Rabiu, also described the exercise as very successful and thanked Governor Yusuf for his untiring support of the board.

Rabiu also commended the Emir for his tireless efforts to ensure the success of the state’s Hajj operation in the Holy Land