Kano Govt Partners FG To Resume Wuju-Wuju Road Project

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said that the state government, will in partnership with Federal Government, resume Wuju-Wuju road project abandoned for the past ten years.

The governor, visibly happy with the development, said the Federal Government agreed to wade into the resumption of the road construction project which was initiated by a former Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

This was contained in a press release issued by Mustapha Muhammad, the Chief Press Secretary to Kano state Governor in Kano,Saturday.

The governor said the road will cover Jakara river, and adorned with street lights beautifying the areas and reducing the hardships face by the people flying the area.

According to the Governor, “history repeats itself, “in 2013 during the second tenure of Engineer Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, I was the Commissioner of Works and had worked day and night on the construction of the road, but after the elapse of Kwankwaso’s tenure, the project was stopped.