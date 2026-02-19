Kano Govt Orders Closure Of Entertainment Centres

The Kano State Censorship Board has directed the immediate suspension of all entertainment centres across the state, including event venues (gala houses) and disc jockey (DJ) operations with effect from yesterday.

Announcing the directive on Tuesday, the board’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman.

According to the statement, the measure was intended to allow residents to observe the Ramadan fast and engage in religious activities without disturbance. “The closure will remain in force throughout the fasting period.

Dates for reopening, particularly during the Eid celebrations, will be communicated at the appropriate time,” the board said.