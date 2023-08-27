Kano Govt Offers Automatic Employments To Best Graduating Medical Students

Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the automatic employment of best-graduating students out of the 35 who received their practising license from Nafisatu College of Nursing Sciences, Kwankwaso in Madobi Local Government Area, founded by former governor, Engr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

Governor Yusuf made the promise during the presentation of practising licenses to 35 graduates of the College by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, on Saturday.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam, said the state government was happy to be associated with the success story of the College, which is the first private Nursing College in Northern Nigeria.

He expressed satisfaction at the sterling performance of the graduates and assured that “those with the best results will have automatic employment in our health facilities.”

Governor Yusuf commended Engr. Kwankwaso for investing hugely in education, “we are happy to be associated with our mentor. This is not the only College he has built in his capacity as a Nigerian citizen.

” There are other several Colleges built by Engr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso. That is why he has added to his title, Mr. Edication; and you cannot take it away from him.

” We are proud to be associated with you (Kwankwaso). We are proud to be associated with the Keankwassiyya ideology. We pray that God will keep giving you the ability to keep showing us the way. And we thank you for adding value to our endeavours.”

In his remarks, Senator Kwankwaso who is also the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), proprietor and founder of the College, expressed satisfaction at the performances of the students and the success recorded by the management of the College, established in 2019.

He said: “I thank God for the opportunity to perform this historic event. I congratulate all the students who have collected their practising licenses today.

” I commend the Provost and members of the staff of the institution for maintaining the standard. I encourage the students, staff and management of the College to keep moving. I am happy to see the graduates as qualified practising nurses graduating from this College here in the Kwankwaso community.”

In her vote of thanks, the Provost of the College, Hajiya Halima Muhammad Yunusa, appealed to the state government and well-to-do individuals, including corporate organizations to grant scholarships to brilliant, but poor students who have expressed willingness to study in the College.

According to her, “the school is now growing fast since its existence and establishment in the year 2017, and utilization by 2019.

“I appeal to the state government and corporate organizations to give scholarship chances to our less privileged from the grassroots.”