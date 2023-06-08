New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
Kano Govt, NLC Strengthen Progressive Relationship For Civil Servants’ Welfare

The Kano State Government has extended an invitation to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kano State Chapter, for discussions aimed at fostering a progressive and mutually beneficial relationship to enhance the welfare of civil servants in the state.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf represented by his deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo revealed that the new administration is committed to establishing a robust partnership between the government and labour, irrespective of any potential strikes.

Highlighting the administration’s dedication to upholding the rights and privileges of workers in Kano State, Abdussalam stressed the significance of the Kwankwasiyya principles, which are aimed at improving the lives of Kano State citizens.

He assured the NLC that the current administration has pledged to maintain healthy relationships with all unions in the stat

