Kano Govt Moves To Establish New Polytechnic

The Kano State Government has inaugurated a 14-member committee to oversee the establishment and smooth take-off of Gaya Polytechnic, in a bid to expand access to quality tertiary education.

The Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, who represented Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the inauguration on Thursday, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to fulfilling its promise to the people of Gaya.

The committee is chaired by Professor Mukhtar Atiku Kurawa, Vice Chancellor of Northwest University, with Dr. Hadi Bala Yahaya, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, as Co-Chairman. Other members include Prof. Bala Sale D/Tofa, Dr. Muhammad Umar Kibiya, Prof. Auwalu Halliru Arzai, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibrin Fagge, Engr. Yahaya Abubakar Baba, Prof. Abba Garba Gaya, Dr. Garba Alhaji Adamu, Dr. Surajo Isa Gaya, Halilu Aminu, and Engr. Abubakar M. Adamu. Shehu Sani and Dr. Lukuman T. Suraj will serve as Head of Secretariat and Secretary, respectively.

Comrade Gwarzo charged the committee to ensure that academic activities commence by the next academic session, describing the move as a demonstration of the government’s resolve to strengthen education and drive socio-economic growth.

Responding, Professor Kurawa assured the Deputy Governor of the committee’s readiness to deliver on its mandate, stressing that their combined expertise would guarantee success.

The committee’s terms of reference include facilitating the passage of the Polytechnic Establishment Bill into law, securing National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) approval for programmes, supervising construction and renovations, recruiting staff, processing admissions, and establishing strategic partnerships.

The establishment of Gaya Polytechnic is expected to significantly boost Kano’s educational landscape and open new opportunities for the local community.