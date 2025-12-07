Kano Govt Mobilises 4,444 Quran Reciters For Nat’l Prayers Against Banditry

The Kano State Government on Friday convened a massive national prayer session featuring 4,444 Quran reciters to seek divine intervention against rising insecurity and recent bandit incursions into the ancient city.

The event, held at the Government House, drew top Islamic scholars, government officials, and the 16th Fulani Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who joined thousands in prayers for peace and protection.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf said insecurity must never be politicised, urging residents and political leaders to unite against armed banditry and criminality threatening the state.

He assured that his administration has equipped security agencies with necessary tools and maintains constant engagement with them to address emerging threats. He appealed to citizens to remain calm, noting that coordinated security measures are underway.

Governor Yusuf said organizing the mass prayer was a responsibility his administration takes seriously, adding that spiritual intervention complements ongoing security operations.

Emir Sanusi II commended the state government for taking bold steps to counter insecurity. He highlighted rural road construction in areas like Faruruwa in Shanono LGA as a crucial investment that will enhance security response and improve community access.

The Emir encouraged the governor to sustain the development drive by ensuring local governments receive necessary infrastructure to support free movement and effective security operations.

The prayer session featured scholars and reciters from all 44 Local Government Areas of the state.