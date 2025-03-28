Kano Govt Launches Urban Renewal Project

Share

The Kano State Government has launched an ambitious Urban Renewal Project aimed at improving transportation and infrastructure across the State.

The State Commissioner for Works, Marwan Ahmad, disclosed this while addressing Journalists in Kano on Thursday, noting that the project includes the rehabilitation of six major roads.

“These projects have already commenced, with contractors actively working on Murtala Muhammad Way, Club Road, and Muhammadu Buhari Way.

“Asphalt overlay has begun, and drainage works are also in progress,” Ahmad said.

He further explained that roads near the Government House have recorded significant progress, with milling and excavation of drainage systems nearing completion.

“These projects have a strict completion timeline of three months, and we are confident that the first batch of six roads will be delivered within this timeframe.

“Additionally, we have identified seven more roads for rehabilitation, which will soon be rolled out,” he added.

Beyond the urban renewal initiative, Ahmad revealed that several relief roads across the State are nearing completion, with many set to be inaugurated within the next two to three months.

He also confirmed the completion of 5-kilometer road projects in the Albasu, Gezawa, Tofa, Dawakin Tofa, and Dambatta Local Government Areas, all of which have been equipped with solar-powered streetlights.

“Currently, an additional six Local Governments, including Shanono, Ghari, and Kabo, are receiving similar projects, which are also nearing completion.

“These efforts are part of the government’s broader initiative to enhance road networks in both metropolitan and rural areas,” he said.

Ahmad also noted that Phase One and Phase Two of the metropolitan solar streetlight project had been completed, with preparations underway for Phase Three to enhance lighting on more roads in Kano city.

Regarding the State Government’s road expansion projects, he clarified that some long-pending projects, initially awarded over 12 years ago, had been revalidated for completion.

“We have also received information that the Federal Government has awarded some of these roads, which were initially under the State’s control.

We are currently working to reconcile these developments to avoid duplication of efforts and ensure efficient use of resources,” he said.

Ahmad further disclosed that substantial progress has been made on the Dan Agundi flyover bridge, with most of the pier views completed.

“The next step is launching the beams, followed by deck casting, which will mark the bridge’s completion.

“At the current pace, we are pushing to accelerate construction, and there are plans to introduce night shifts to make up for lost time.

By the end of this year, the bridge should be ready for public use,” he assured.

Similarly, he confirmed that challenges affecting the Tal’udu flyover bridge project have been resolved, and work will resume to ensure its completion before the end of the year.

