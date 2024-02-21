Kano Govt Launches 2024 Ramadan Feeding Committee

In a significant move towards boosting unity and support, the Kano State Government inaugurated a high-powered committee on Wednesday for the upcoming 2024 Ramadan Feeding Programme (RFP).

The Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalan Gwarzo, leading the inauguration at his office, emphasized that the program aims to assist all residents of the state, transcending political affiliations.

This was contained in a press statement issued to newsmen by the Deputy Governor’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu on Wednesday.

The Deputy Governor urged the committee to strategize the distribution of food across designated areas in the state, highlighting the importance of completing their task within five days.

He emphasized the need to review previous reports, ensuring tangible results to address existing gaps.

The committee’s terms of reference include identifying key distribution spots within the 8 metropolitan local governments and 36 local government areas of the state, recommending breakfast menus for the targeted Muslim ummah during Ramadan, and identifying individuals or groups deserving of government goodwill as a Ramadan gesture.

Expressing gratitude to the people of the state for their ongoing support, the Comr. Gwarzo underlined the commitment of the administration led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Commissioner of Religious Affairs, Ahmad Tijjani Auwal, speaking on behalf of the committee, thanked the state government for entrusting them with this crucial Ramadan feeding task. He assured that the committee would work diligently to fulfil its mandate.

Auwal also called on philanthropists in the state to support the program, ensuring its success and widespread benefits during the Holy Ramadan month.

Other members of the committee include Aisha Lawan Saji (Commissioner of Women Affairs), Amina Abdullahi (Commissioner of Special Duties), Umar Haruna Doguwa (Commissioner of Education), Baba Halilu Dantiye (Commissioner of Information), among others.