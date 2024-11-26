Kano Govt Implements N71,000 Minimum Wage 

Share

Barely 3 weeks after receiving the Committee report for the review of the new minimum wage, cum subsequent approval of N71,000, Kano State Government has commenced the implementation of the newly approved wages.

Being the tradition of the state government for the payments of salary and wages for its workers on the 25th of every month, Kano state workers started receiving their November salaries with the approved increment.

Remarking on the development, the Head of Civil Service Kano state, Alhaji Abdullahi Musa expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for making the governor to fulfilled his promise.

He said that since the very day the governor made the pronouncement on the salary increase, ” I remained optimistic that the governor’s words will be matched with action.

The Head of Service who is visibly happy, solicited for the cooperation of the teaming Civil servants in the state to rededicate themselves to the service for effective and efficient service delivery.

He further urged them to ensure the reciprocation of the gesture by exhibiting hard work and fear of God in the discharge of their assignments, so as to fully justify what they are earning.

While reiterating the government’s commitment towards continuous improvement of the welfare of its workers, he admonished them to judiciously utilise the increment to better their living conditions by shunning away from all possible extravagant spending.

Alhaji Musa also disclosed that in addition to the implementation of the new minimum wage, the Kano state government has also commenced the payments for all the allowances of the health workers in the state.

Interestingly, a cross-section of some Kano state workers were seen celebrating upon receiving alerts of reviewed packages in their November salaries, as promised by Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf.

