Kano Govt Finally Rejects Tax Reform Bill, Says It’s Ill-Timed

The Kano State Government has described as ill-timed the introduction of the President Bola Tinubu Tax Reforms Bill, rejecting it in all ramifications

The Government which welcomes 2025 with vibrant celebrations at the Filin Mahaha, Kofar Naisa open theatre, where thousands of residents gathered to enjoy music, cultural displays, and an inspiring message of leadership, believes that the Tax Reforms Bill would do more harm than good to their People.

Speaking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by his deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, voiced strong opposition to the Federal Government’s proposed tax reform bill.

The Governor, lauded the resilience of Kano residents amidst economic challenges, describing the proposed tax hike as “ill-timed, lopsided and inimical to the unity of the country.

Nigerians in general, and the north in particular are growing under hyperinflation and unprecedented insecurity, therefore the presidency should pay more attention to tackling extreme poverty and hunger, especially in the northern part of the country.

“This tax reform bill is not the solution to our economic challenges. Kano State stands firmly against any policy that negatively affects the welfare of our people,” the Deputy Governor declared, drawing resounding applause from the crowd.

He highlighted the administration’s notable achievements in healthcare, education, road construction, and foreign scholarship initiatives. Additionally, he reminded residents of the Supreme Court ruling in January 2024 that confirmed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as the duly elected governor of Kano State.

The Deputy Governor also celebrated the reinstatement of Emir Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II in 2024, describing it as a victory for the people’s will.

He reiterated that the authority to appoint an Emir lies solely with the Governor of Kano State and urged those meddling in Kano Emirate affairs to respect the law and uphold peace.

The evening featured captivating performances by renowned Hausa artists, creating a joyful atmosphere for families and friends. As midnight struck, a spectacular fireworks display illuminated the Kano skyline, symbolising hope and renewal for the new year.

Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam encouraged Kano residents to remain united and steadfast, stating, “Let 2025 be a year of shared prosperity and progress. Together, we will build a stronger Kano.”

Earlier, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Honourable Yusuf Jibril Falgore, extended his New Year’s greetings and called on citizens to continue supporting the state government’s efforts to deliver the dividends of democracy.

The 2025 New Year celebrations showcased Kano’s rich cultural heritage and reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of its citizens.

