Kano State Government has stepped up efforts to expand Agribusiness opportunities and modernise farming through international partnerships at the 2026 Paris International Agricultural Show.

The event, held at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in France, attracted more than 2,000 companies from across the world showcasing innovations in livestock production, crop protection, mechanisation and Agribusiness development.

Speaking on the outcomes of the summit in an interview with newsmen, the Kano State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr Danjuma Mahmood, said the state delegation engaged with foreign partners to explore opportunities that will improve the productivity and livelihoods of farmers in Kano.

According to him, one of the key discussions centred on the introduction of climate-smart and drought-resistant seeds that could significantly boost crop yields in the state.

Dr Mahmood noted that seed adulteration remains a major challenge facing farmers, stressing that the government plans to establish demonstration farms to showcase the effectiveness of improved seed varieties.

He explained that with the adoption of such seeds, rice farmers in Kano could increase production from the current average of 40 to 60 bags per hectare to as high as 120 to 140 bags.

The commissioner added that the government also held talks with international research organisations and agricultural technology firms with the aim of signing Memoranda of Understanding to support seed development, livestock productivity and animal feed improvement.

He said discussions were also held with farm machinery manufacturers on possible collaborations to provide affordable, easy-to-maintain agricultural equipment such as mini tractors, threshers and solar-powered implements.

According to him, the partnership could also help strengthen local fabrication capacity in Kano, enabling the state to produce modern farm implements that could serve farmers across northern Nigeria and even neighbouring West African countries.

Dr Mahmood described the Paris summit as a major platform for knowledge exchange, noting that Kano’s participation was aimed at accelerating the state’s agricultural transformation agenda.

He expressed optimism that the partnerships and innovations explored at the event would lead to higher farm productivity, improved incomes and better livelihoods for farmers across the state