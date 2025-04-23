Kano Govt Earmarks Over N122bn To Revamp Education Sector – Commissioner

Share

The Kano State Government has increased its budgetary allocation for education to 31.5% for 2025 up from 29.75% it was in 2024, a decisive move aimed at revitalizing the State’s primary and secondary education system.

Commissioner for Education, Ali Haruna Makoda, revealed the details in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph while commending Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration for what he described as “unprecedented political will” to address the longstanding decay in the education sector.

Makoda said the administration inherited a “failed and decayed system” but has begun implementing major interventions. Among the recent achievements is the distribution of nearly 800,000 school uniforms to Primary One pupils statewide to alleviate the financial burden on struggling families.

Additionally, instructional materials are being delivered, and over 100 schools are scheduled to receive new science and laboratory equipment in the coming weeks.

Highlighting social inclusion efforts, the Commissioner announced that 10,000 less privileged students were registered by the State for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), double the number from 2024.

The initiative, costing N109 million, also includes preparatory training across all 44 Local Government Areas and 484 wards in the State.

On human capital development, Makoda stressed the significance of teacher training. “If you don’t improve the quality of teachers, then forget about quality education,” he said, noting that the State has begun conducting quarterly training sessions and recently sent officials to Abuja for capacity-building engagements.

The Commissioner also pointed to tangible infrastructure upgrades under the World Bank-supported Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), which has already facilitated the renovation of over 1,200 schools. An additional 130 schools are set to undergo refurbishment soon, with procurement processes in motion.

Beyond AGILE, the State government is independently funding the construction of new classroom blocks and administrative offices across all 44 LGAs.

Key projects include the construction of Angoro Junior Secondary School and the renovation of Mariri School for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), each allocated N404 million.

The State has begun reviving the School of Islamic Studies (SIS) institutions established under former Governor Senator Ibrahim Shekarau. Three such schools in Dawakin Tofa, Tofa, and Ungogo are currently being renovated, with a combined budget of over N122 billion.

“These schools are integral to our cultural and religious identity, and we are committed to restoring them,” Makoda said.

Despite progress, Makoda acknowledged persistent gaps, including schools lacking toilets, perimeter fencing, and adequate roofing. “We’re actively assessing these issues and allocating resources accordingly,” he said, referencing a recent viral video of students learning in a roofless classroom.

The Commissioner also highlighted societal challenges such as parental negligence and economic hardship, which hinder school attendance. In some instances, he said, parents have sold free uniforms distributed by the government or kept children at home to work on farms.

Makoda attributed a significant portion of Kano’s out-of-school population to interstate migration, particularly from neighboring States such as Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, Borno, and Yobe. “Kano is seen as the green pasture of the North,” he said. Many of these children, he explained, are Almajiri—attending Qur’anic schools in the morning and begging in the evening.

He disclosed that a recent extraordinary National Council on Education meeting produced policy recommendations to address educational migration and the out-of-school crisis. These proposals are pending Federal Executive Council approval.

“We’ve done our part at the State level. Once the federal government gives the green light, we will begin implementation without delay,” he assured.

Makoda reaffirmed the State’s unwavering commitment to educational reform: “Education is the bedrock of development. We know the challenges, but with collective effort, we are confident we can restore Kano’s education sector to a place of pride.”

Share