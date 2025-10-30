Kano Govt Dismisses Wole Soyinka Centre Report As Unfair

The Kano State Government has dismissed a report by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) ranking the state among those allegedly harassing journalists in Nigeria, describing it as unfair, mischievous, and misleading.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, stated this during a press briefing in Kano, noting that the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has consistently upheld press freedom and ensured journalists operate without fear or intimidation.

According to Waiya, the government views the media as a strategic partner in promoting transparency, good governance, and effective communication of government policies and programmes to the people.

He said, “Our government has never suppressed or intimidated any journalist. We have maintained an open relationship with the media and will continue to provide a safe and conducive environment for them to carry out their duties.”

The commissioner urged organizations producing such reports to conduct thorough and credible investigations before publication to avoid misleading the public and damaging the reputation of responsible governments.

Waiya reaffirmed that the Kano State Government remains committed to protecting freedom of expression and upholding the principles of truth, transparency, and accountability in information dissemination.