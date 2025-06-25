Share

The Kano State Government has declared Thursday, June 26, 2025, as a public holiday to commemorate the beginning of the Islamic New Year, 1447 After Hijrah (AH).

Governor Abba Yusuf, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Waiya, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim faithful across the state and beyond for witnessing the start of the new Islamic calendar, which begins with the month of Muharram.

The governor urged residents and the entire Muslim Ummah to use the occasion as a moment of introspection, reflecting on their actions over the past year and embracing the opportunity to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity in Kano State and Nigeria at large.

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to improving the welfare of the people through inclusive and people-focused policies, noting that the New Year presents a renewed opportunity to strengthen community bonds and uphold shared values of justice, compassion, and collective progress.

The Islamic New Year, also known as Hijri New Year, marks the migration of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) from Makkah to Madinah and serves as a time of spiritual reflection and renewal for Muslims worldwide.

