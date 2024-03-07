Kano Govt Debunks Measles Outbreak

The Kano State Government through the Ministry of Health on Wednesday debunked the news report that there is a measles outbreak in the Kano Municipal Local Government Area.

Refuting what it described as false news, the state government in a press release issued by Dr Imam Wada Bello, the ministry’s director of public health and disease control said it is not supported by any scientific or clinical data.

NEW TELEGRAPH recalls that the Kano Municipal Local Government Council has confirmed there is a measles outbreak in certain areas of the local government area.

This was disclosed by Aliyu Jinjiri Kiru, the Primary Health Care Coordinator for the area, at a meeting of the disaster readiness committee held at the local government secretariat.

However, Imam said that a lot of processes and indicators are taken into account before an outbreak is declared, such as laboratory examinations and testing, as well as an estimation of the disease’s severity and the affected population.

In the case of Kano Municipal LGA, he said, “None of these procedures have been carried out to warrant the declaration of measles outbreak.”

According to him, the ministry takes all necessary precautions to limit the consequences of public diseases that have a devastating impact on people’s lives.

He underlined that the Emergency Preparedness Response (EPR) of the ministry and its 44 LGAs is always ready to react quickly to outbreaks in coordination with pertinent parties.