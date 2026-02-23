Kano Govt Creates Tollgates To Enhance Security, Economy

The Kano State Government on Monday disclosed plans to mount tollgates across all major roads leading into the state with the aim of enhancing security and socio-economic standard of the state.

The State Commissioner for Housing Development, Arc Ibrahim Yakubu Adamu, made this disclosure while performing the official handing over of the 7 project sites to the contractors for construction.

Arc. Adamu, in a statement issued by his Ministry’s Director of Public Enlightenment, Adamu Abdullahi, reiterated the government’s resolve to boost the security apparatus through adequate monitoring of vehicular movement into the state.

The Commissioner urged contractors to ensure completion of the project within the stipulated time.

The handing-over ceremony, which took place at the seven locations of the project sites, was witnessed by the Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Engr Marwan Ahmed, and his counterpart, the Commissioner of Public Procurement and Monitoring, Dr Nura Ma’aji.

The highlight of the exercise includes the signing of the handover note between the contractors, the representative of the Ministry of Housing Developments, and the project consultant.

However, the proposed toll gate sites are Daura Road, Katsina Road, Gwarzo Road, Zaria Road, Maiduguri Road, Hadejia Road, and Sa’adatu Rimi.