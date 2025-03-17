Kano Govt Commemorates World Consumer Day

Share

Kano State Government has commemorated the World Consumer Rights Day observed annually on March 15 by the United Nations (UN) to celebrate consumers globally.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Sunday, March 16.

According to the statement, the event was held at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

The release said Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reiterated the state’s continued support for consumer protection agencies at both federal and state levels.

The governor stressed that the support would ensure the safety of end-users for all products produced within the state, as well as those entering from elsewhere in the country or abroad.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Faruk Ibrahim, the governor urged citizens to exercise caution when purchasing products and emphasised the importance of quality and efficacy for their well-being.

Governor Yusuf tasked Consumer Protection Agencies to intensify their efforts and engage in a comprehensive public awareness campaign regarding consumer rights, ensuring the protection of these rights at all times.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the Kano State Consumer Protection Agency (KSCPA), Dr. Umar Garba, commended traders in the state for their support of the agency’s duties, pledging unwavering commitment to protecting consumers in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Consumer Protection, Hon. Hassan Sadiq Yakasai, called on traders to be vigilant regarding the products they sell, to prevent the infiltration of counterfeit, adulterated, and substandard goods.

The event concluded with the presentation of awards to various traders who have made significant contributions to the protection of consumer rights.

