Kano Govt Clarifies A’Court’s Judgment On Sanusi’s Reinstatement

Following Friday’s judgment on the emirship tussle in Kano State, the State Government has clarified the Court of Appeal ruling in the ongoing legal battle.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the NUJ Secretariat in Kano, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi, emphasised the need for accurate information regarding the legal proceedings.

Dederi explained that the Court of Appeal, in its judgment delivered on January 10, 2025, upheld the repeal of the Kano Emirate Council Law, 2019, and overturned the judgment of the Federal High Court, Kano.

However, he noted that Alhaji Aminu Dan’agundi, dissatisfied with the verdict, has since filed an appeal before the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“The Kano State Government urges the public to remain calm, law-abiding, and avoid any form of provocation.

“The government has also instructed its legal team to study the outcome of the proceedings and determine the next steps in line with the law,” the statement said.

The Attorney General, on behalf of the governor, expressed appreciation to the people of Kano State for their patience, understanding, and unwavering prayers for peace and progress in the state and the nation at large.

