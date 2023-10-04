Kano Govt Budgets N160m For Vaccination Of Goats, Sheep

Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf has allocated the sum of one hundred and sixty million Naira (N160 million) for the vaccination of goats and sheep in the state.

The Kano State Agro-pastoral Development Project (KSADP) has stated that the allocated funds will be utilized to vaccinate approximately 1.8 million goats and sheep during its livestock vaccination campaign in the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Ameen Yassar, KSASP said the Kano State government has officially announced this vaccination campaign.

New Telegraph gathered that the project was funded by the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihood Funds, aims to improve the health of livestock and the livelihoods of herders and livestock breeders in the region.

Furthermore, the statement indicated that Ibrahim Muhammad, the project coordinator for KSADP, shared these details during the launch of community awareness activities for the project in Kura, a town near Kano.

“The project is determined to upscale the vaccination because livestock health is tied to your livelihoods and, by extension, our economy. The objective of this interaction is to enhance vaccination and to seek the cooperation of all stakeholders so that the exercise succeeds,” Mr Muhammad explained.

He stated that the organization had initiated various projects, including the enhancement and equipping of the Kadawa Artificial Insemination Centre, the establishment of milk collection centers, the improvement of cattle markets, and the crop residue utilization program, all aimed at enhancing the herders’ livelihoods.

“We shall soon award a contract for demarcation of stock routes in Kano, which is a major step towards ending conflict between farmers and herders in Kano.”

Meanwhile, the district leader of Kura, represented by Balarabe Muhammad, has revealed that there have been no instances of livestock diseases in the region over the past three years, thanks to the consistent vaccination efforts undertaken by the KSADP. Consequently, he has instructed the village leaders and community heads responsible for herders in his jurisdiction to actively prepare for the upcoming vaccination campaign due to its significance.

Speaking on behalf of the herders’ communities in Kura LGA, Zubairu Muhammad, expressed their familiarity with livestock vaccination, as they have already benefited from it over the past three years. He assured that there would be no opposition to the vaccination program.

“We have seen the impact of the vaccination conducted in the past, so we appreciate the Islamic Development Bank and the LLF for their untiring support,” he said.

Also, the zonal veterinary director for the Rano zone, Idris Ibrahim, who underscored the vaccination’s importance, suggested that the livestock vaccination campaign should include rabies vaccination since the herders also possessed livestock guard dogs.