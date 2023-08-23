Kano Govt Begs FG For More Palliative Share

Kano State Government has called on the Federal Government to revisit its palliatives allocation formula to the state being the highest population in the country.

The state governor, Alh Abba Kabir Yusuf made the call while briefing pressmen at the commencement of the weekly executive council meeting at the inner chamber of Africa House, Kano government house.

The Governor said his administration is highly disturbed by the hardship people of the state are facing as a result of the effects of subsidy removal.

While appreciating the efforts of President Tinubu’s Federal government initiative on palliatives, the governor advocated for the lion’s share to be allocated to Kano due to the state’s high population.

He said, ” part of our effort to assist people in the state in the area of cushioning the effects of subsidy removal, we’ve purchased grains worth 1.6 billion Naira from the Federal Government comprising millet, maize and rice and contrary to other states who are going to sell at subsidize rate, our own is going to be distributed free” emphasized the Governor.

The Governor added that this is in addition to the five trucks of rice donated by the federal government to the State assuring that modalities are already designed to ensure that the distribution process reaches the vulnerable in the society.

The Governor said the state government is working out a plan to very soon provide Cows, Sheep and goats to empower women especially those in the rural areas for self-reliance and economic prosperity.

Alh Abba Kabir Yusuf called on Civil servants in the state to be punctual and remain committed to their duties as the present administration would not condone truancy and negligence of duty affirming that the Kano state government would do all it takes to improve the welfare of the civil servants.

The Governor appreciates the Kano People’s support and cooperation, with his administration praying for the sustenance of the tempo for the overall interest of Kano state and its good people