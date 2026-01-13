Kano Gov’t Begins Investigation Into Alleged Negligence Over Patient’s Death

Kano State health authorities have commenced an investigation into alleged medical negligence following the reported death of a patient, Aishatu Umar, at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre.

The probe, which began on Tuesday, was ordered by the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Mansur Mudi Nagoda, amid growing public concern surrounding the incident.

The investigation follows allegations by the family of the deceased, who claimed that Aishatu Umar’s condition deteriorated while she was receiving treatment at the facility.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Hospitals Management Board said it had taken note of reports describing the circumstances surrounding the patient’s death as distressing.

The Board extended its condolences to the family of the deceased and assured the public that the matter would be treated with the utmost seriousness.

According to the statement signed by the Board’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Samira Suleiman, Dr. Nagoda directed that an “immediate and thorough investigation” be conducted to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

Mrs. Suleiman stated that the probe would comprehensively examine all medical and administrative procedures connected to the case.

“The investigation will be transparent, impartial and professional,” she quoted the Executive Secretary as saying. “Appropriate actions will be taken in line with established regulations should any negligence be established.”

The Board emphasized that patient safety remains a top priority and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards of healthcare delivery across Kano State.

“We will not compromise on the quality of care provided in our facilities,” the statement added.