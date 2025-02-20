Kano Govt Begins Implementation Of N2.3bn Livestock Empowerment

Share

The Kano State Government has commenced the implementation of its 2nd phase of the livestock empowerment programme under the Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP).

Worth N2.3 billion, the empowerment programme covers the support of 671 beneficiaries with 2 bulls each, feeds for 3 months, drugs and salt lick.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr Danjuma Mamoud, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

Mahmoud said 911 beneficiaries are being supported with 2 rams each, feeds for 3 months, drugs and salt lick, while 2,386 women are being supported with 2 does and a buck goat in the poorest households in the state.

He said the total package under the empowerment programme showed that 1,342 bulls were procured by the government at the cost of N560,000,000.00, 1822 rams were procured at the cost of N175,000,000.00 and 7,158 goats bought at the cost of N451,000,000.00.

“Under the cattle scheme, each cattle gains 100kg over a period of 120 days. The fattening period is for 120 days, making 3 cycles possible in a year.

“As for the small ruminants’ fattening scheme, with same 120-day fattening period yields an extra 15kg/animal.

“The project promotes goats’ reproduction through women who will take care of the animals and sell the young ones to improve their income and standard of living,” the commissioner added.

