The Kano State Government on Friday announced the banning of a group called ‘Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi,’ describing it as illegal, dangerous and detrimental to public peace.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi-Waiyya, who made this announcement, said the executive order was issued under Governor Abba Yusuf’s constitutional powers to maintain public peace and enforce state laws in line with section 5(2).

According to him, the Kano State Hisbah Board Law recognises only the official Hisbah Board as the body authorised to coordinate Hisbah activities, adding the Order declares such mobilisation illegal, warning that a parallel Hisbah structure could undermine the established board

“The government is concerned that some individuals are mobilising persons under the name ‘Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi’ without lawful authority.

“The formation or promotion of any group named ‘Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi’, or similar, is unlawful and void,” the commissioner said.

He added that the order bestows the Hisbah Board as the only legitimate body for Hisbah duties and prohibits impersonation of its authority or symbols.

Abdullahi-Waiyya said the governor has directed all security agencies to investigate the organisers and sponsors of the group and halt their actions.

The order also warns that joining or supporting the group amounts to a breach of state laws.

“Anyone recruited or approached by the group should disengage immediately and report to security agencies or the nearest Hisbah office,” he said.

He added that violators face prosecution for unlawful assembly, impersonation and forming an unauthorised enforcement outfit.

“This order takes immediate effect and will be gazetted by the Kano State Government Printer,” he said