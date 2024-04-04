Kano Govt Bans Movies Depicting Cross-Dressing, Thuggery

The Kano State Film Censorship Board has mandated that films that feature or promote thuggery and cross-dressing cannot be showcased in the state.

Abba El-Mustapha, Executive Secretary of the Board made the disclosure while speaking at a meeting with Kannywood stakeholders and management on Wednesday.

According to him, the decision to outlaw the films was taken in response to public worries that they would encourage inappropriate and illegal behaviour in young people.

READ ALSO:

El-Mustapha said, “It is high time to fish out any film that may demoralize our customs, norms and values in the name of reaching popularity, viewers or business making.”

This comes after the Nigeria Police Force declared that cross-dressing was not illegal in the country.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Olumuyiwa Adejobi clarified that Idris Okuneye, also referred to as Bobrisky, is a notorious transvestite who cannot be detained.