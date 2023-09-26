Kano Govt Approves N2bn For Different Projects

…Says Governance Continues

Governor Abba Yusuf-led New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State has said that none of its activities have stopped despite the rulings of the State Governorship Elections Tribunal declaring the opposition APC the winner of the March 18 election.

This is even as the state government approved over N3 Billion settlement of different projects.

Speaking in an interview the State Commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, said that to show that they are unperturbed with the Judgement which though he described as a miscarriage of justice, they have gone ahead to continue with major programs they have started.

According to the Commissioner, some of these major projects are going on with is the Marriage program of over 1000 Widows, the settlement of the Bayero University BUK Scholarship of over N712 Million and the settlement of over N524 Million for the Senior Secondary School Examination, SSCE.

Other Projects, according to the Commissioner is the settlement of N747.8 million unpaid Contract Sum of 2011-2015.

The Commissioner who expressed displeasure with one of the Presiding Governorship Elections Tribunal Judges, remarks Justice Benson Anya, said, “his remarks were a direct affront to the people of Kano”.

“In fact, Justice Anya, remarks were an insult to the Personality of the late Mallam Aminu Kano, because we are his direct Disciples and Red Cap was his symbol and that is our collective symbol”.

Baba Halilu Dantiye, said, “The uncomplimentary remarks of Justice Anya were not known to the excellent Nigeria Judiciary who harbours People of proven integrity and excellent quality of lives”.

He said, “You cannot come to Kano and abuse the Father of Democracy Mallam Aminu Kano symbol which is Red Cap and think you will scourge free, no way we are taking it up with the NJC, as been clearly spelt out by the NNPP Leadership in Kano”.

The Commissioner reminded that what brought them to Government was a popular mandate of the true Kanawas who are known for Political maturity and peace, “therefore we will not be discouraged by charades called Justice delivery to a Person that does not even join in the Court”.

He said, “We are confident that the verdict which is against the yearning and position of Kano would not stand the test of times, but a temporary setback which we shall overcome”, he added.