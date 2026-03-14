The Kano State Executive Council has approved the sum of N113.193 billion for the construction of a Mass Housing Scheme, which comprising 480 houses at Rijiyar Gwan-Gwan in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the 38th meeting of the council held at the Government House, Kano.

Tagged: “Gida Gida Mega City,” Comrade Waiya said, the project is aimed at addressing housing deficits and improve urban development in the state.

He also disclosed that the council had approved the sum of N13.2 billion for the execution of the constituency projects across the state in 2026.

Waiya added that the projects were part of the several projects and commitments approved by the council aimed at improving infrastructure, strengthening public services, empowering citizens and enhancing socio-economic development across the state.

According to him,the sum of over N310.266 billion were approved by the council for the implementation of the various projects.

Part of the projects approved by the council is the sum of N1,543,019,496.48 billion for the settlement of funds to boarding schools suppliers covering a six-week period, from the 12th to 14th weeks of the first term of the 2025/2026 academic session, and the 1st to 3rd weeks of the ongoing second term.

This, the commissioner explained, is to ensure continuous feeding of boarding students of the schools.

Similarly, he said, the council approved the sum of N236,198,174.08 for the settlement of outstanding payments for eggs and chickens supplied to boarding schools across the state.

In furtherance of support of learning in public schools, Comrade Waiya said,the Council approved N264,000,000.00 for the purchase of textbooks to be distributed to students across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Additionally, he said, the Council approved N185,345,769.09 for the construction of a Nomadic School at Tasawa in Dambatta Local Government Area of the state.

In recognition of the importance of social support during the Holy month, he said, the council approved N1,343,688,000.00 for the 2026 Ramadan Feeding Programme.

“With regard to policy matters, the Council approved the award of contract for the construction of AKK Industrial Parks.

“The Council further approved the implementation of a mass vaccination exercise for sheep and goats across the 44 Local Government Areas to prevent contagious livestock diseases.

“These approvals and policy decisions clearly demonstrate the commitment of the Kano State Government under the leadership of His Excellency to sustainable development, improved service delivery and the overall wellbeing of the people of Kano State,” the commissioner added.