‎Kano Govt Approves ₦4.9bn For Education Sector Projects

The Kano State Government has approved over ₦4.9 billion for the execution of key projects aimed at revitalising the education sector across the state.

‎

‎This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Sunday, November 2, in Kano.

‎

‎The projects, approved during the 33rd Executive Council Meeting presided over by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, are designed to strengthen infrastructure, enhance learning standards, and improve access to quality education at all levels.

‎

‎The approvals cover the renovation of Government Technical College, Ungogo (Phase II) and the settlement of debts owed to boarding school feeding suppliers.

‎

‎They also include the production of instructional materials through the Kano Printing Press, completion and furnishing of the e-library at Kano State College of Education and Preliminary Studies, and accreditation exercises at Kano State Polytechnic.

‎

‎The government further approved funds for the procurement of office furniture and fittings at Northwest University, Kano, as part of efforts to enhance academic and administrative efficiency.

‎

‎The statement reaffirmed the Governor’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure and supporting human capital development across the state.

‎

‎“Education remains the cornerstone of our development agenda, and we will continue to invest in facilities that promote quality teaching and learning,” the statement added.

