Kano Govt Approves ₦3.3bn For Water Supply, Energy Projects

The Kano State Government has approved a total of ₦3,338,290,683.52 for the execution of water supply and energy-related projects aimed at improving access to clean and safe water across the state.

‎This was contained in a press statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Sunday,November 2, in Kano.

‎The approvals include the construction of a modern Water Treatment Plant at Taliwaiwai in Rano Local Government Area, as well as payment for electricity and fuel supplies used by the State Water Board to sustain uninterrupted operations across its facilities.

‎Funds were also approved for the settlement of outstanding electricity bills owed to KEDCO, supply of diesel (AGO) and petrol (PMS) for water treatment plants, and enhanced management of water supply infrastructure across urban and rural areas of the state.

‎The statement emphasized that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf remains committed to strengthening essential public utilities and ensuring sustainable water availability for both domestic and industrial consumption.

‎“This intervention will guarantee steady water supply, improve energy efficiency, and promote better living standards for the people of Kano,” the statement read.

‎Governor Yusuf, according to the statement, reiterated that his administration will continue to prioritize investments that directly impact the well-being of citizens and advance the state’s infrastructural development agenda.

