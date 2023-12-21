Kano Governorship Tussle: Supreme Court Reserve Judgement

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna will soon know their fates in the ongoing Kano Governorship Elections Cases before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court reserved judgement, with Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of APC trying to unseat the incumbent Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of NNPP after winning consecutively in Tribunal and Appeal Courts.

The Supreme Court had listened to various arguments from the two parties Counsels, saying the date for the judgment on the matter would be communicated to both parties.

The Thursday submission hearings of the Supreme Court, saw both Parties making huge submissions as to why they should be given justice.