June 8, 2023
Kano Governorship Tribunal Considers Nnpp, Apc Requests

The Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal yesterday re- convened for a pre-hearing trial with the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the declaration of Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf as winner of the March 18 election in the state. Also joined in the petition are the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At the resumed hearing of the pre-trial on the petition, APC countered the motion on notice filed by the first respondent, (INEC) seeking to respond to the petition as well as regularise some items in the process.

Counsel to INEC, E. A. Oshayomi, had sought the relief of the tribunal to amend its reply to APC’s petition essentially reference to All Progressives Party (APP) instead of All Progressives Congress (APC) and amendment on list of witnesses on oath as well as other relevant review.

Counsel to Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf (second respondent), Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) and that of NNPP (third respondent) John Olushola (SAN) did not object to INEC application as tendered.

