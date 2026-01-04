Kano: Gov Yusuf’s Alleged Defection To APC Sparks Row With Kwankwaso

The politics of Kano State is abuzz with controversy as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is allegedly planning to defect to the All Progressive Congress (APC), leaving his political godfather, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) behind.

NNPP State Chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, has denied reports that Kwankwaso has accepted Governor Yusuf’s planned move to APC, saying the party leader is “highly disturbed” over the Governor’s decision.

“We are aware of the developments happening here in Kano State concerning some individuals, who intend to defect to the APC,” Dungurawa said. “We did everything within our power to persuade them to be patient and not defect to the APC but that has become difficult.”

However, Governor Yusuf’s Director General of Protocol, Abdullahi Rogo, has confirmed the Governor’s plans to join the APC, saying they will meet with Kwankwaso to ensure he accepts their position.

Another official, Anas Danmaliki, Chairman of Dawakin Tofa, insisted they are defecting along with Governor Yusuf, regardless of Kwankwaso’s stance.

“Today, we are Kwankwasiyya/Abba, we believe in him, and we are going along with him to APC. That is our position and not regrets,” Danmaliki said.

The NNPP has sacked Dungurawa as state chairman, citing anti-party activities, and appointed Abdullahi Zubairu Abiya as acting chairman.

A Kano high court has also affirmed Dungurawa’s suspension from the party. Governor Yusuf is expected to officially defect to the APC, although the date has been shifted.

Political pundits believe time will reveal the clear picture of the recent political upheaval in Kano.