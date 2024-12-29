Kano: Gov. Yusuf Welcomes 150 Foreign Scholarship Graduates

Share

…Grants Automatic Employment to Engineering, Health Related Professional

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has warmly welcomed 150 beneficiaries of the state’s foreign postgraduate scholarship programme who returned after completing their master’s degrees at top international universities.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the students arrived at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport at 12:55 p.m., on Saturday where they were received by the governor, his deputy, and other top government officials, including commissioners.

The beneficiaries represent a diverse group of institutions, with 150 graduating from Sharda University, India were part of 420 first class holders who are sponsored by Kano state government under the 1000,1 foreign postgraduste scholarship scheme.

Apart from the 150 graduates from Sharda University, the were 98 from students from Mewar University, 58 from Symbiosis University, 30 from Kalinga University, 29 from SR University, 23 from Swarnim University, and 33 from the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) among others.

Governor Yusuf, in a grand reception held in Kano government house, commended the students for their hard work and dedication and outstanding performance, noting that the foreign scholarship programme is a cornerstone of his administration’s vision for human capital development.

He emphasized the programme’s role in equipping young talents with advanced skills to drive progress across critical sectors.

In a remarkable gesture, the governor announced automatic employment for graduates in engineering, medicine, pharmaceutical, and other health-related fields.

This move underscores the administration’s commitment to addressing the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals and improving the state’s healthcare system and infrastructure development.

“This initiative is part of our mission to empower the youth and build a prosperous future for Kano state. We are proud of your achievements and are confident that you will contribute immensely to our development agenda,” Governor Yusuf stated.

The foreign postgraduate scholarship scheme, a flagship initiative of the Governor Yusuf administration, continues to provide international exposure and advanced training for Kano’s brightest minds.

It would be recalled that Governor Yusuf paid a visit to Indian universities where Kano state postgraduate students were sponsored to study masters degrees.

