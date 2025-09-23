The Executive Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Monday announced minor reshuffling of his cabinet members, as well as the senior civil service positions.

Announcing the development in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, Governor Yusuf said the adjustment was aimed at strengthening the government’s ability to deliver on its promises.

New Telegraph reports that the reshuffle affected key ministries, including Justice, Transport, Environment, and Humanitarian Affairs.

Governor Yusuf, however, directed the affected officials to hand over to the most senior officers in their ministries and complete the process by Tuesday, September 23.

The statement noted that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Isa Dederi, has been moved to head the Ministry of Transport.

The Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the Justice Ministry, Mustapha Nuruddeen Muhammad, has been reassigned as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment.

Correspondingly, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, who had been temporarily in charge of Transport, will return fully to his original post.