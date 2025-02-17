New Telegraph

February 17, 2025
Kano Gov Warns APC Against ‘Shadow Government’

The Kano State Government yesterday said it would deal with APC Patriotic Volunteers if they were involved in acts capable of threatening the peace of the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) group resolved at the weekend to form a “shadow government” “due to the failure of the (Abba) Yusuf administration to put Kano in the right direction”.

National President Usman Alhaji said the group is planning to assign its members to all the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to monitor their activities and make “constructive criticisms” that would prompt the government to do the needful”.

However, the Commissioner for Information Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya declared the group illegal. He said: “In a democratic system like ours, forming a government within a government is entirely illegal and unconstitutional.”

