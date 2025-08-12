Kano Gov Urges 718 Repentant Thugs To Shun Violence

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf yesterday told the 718 political thugs granted amnesty by his government to shun violence. According to him, the repentant thugs are now political youth influencers.

He expressed his government’s readiness to rehabilitate and reintegrate them into society. Yusuf, represented by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs Ibrahim Waiya, made the pledge at a oneday event in Kano. The governor said: “There will be no more taking up arms for thuggery or other antisocial vices.

“We are going to rehabilitate you and ensure that you are placed in safe environments where you can become self-reliant.” Waiya explained that some of the individuals earlier profiled for the programme died. According to him, the government will conduct a fresh revalidation to update its records.