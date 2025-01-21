Kano Gov To Revive Trailer Park Projects In Dakatsalle, Gundutse

Share

The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has announced plans to revive the abandoned trailer park projects in the Kano South zone.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the governor disclosed this decision following an unscheduled visit to the Dakatsalle site, one of the neglected project locations.

The statement highlighted that the trailer park projects were initially launched in 2014 during Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s administration, with locations planned in Dakatsalle, Gundutse, and Dawanau.

However, the projects were abandoned during the administration of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, leaving them incomplete and in disrepair.

Governor Yusuf expressed concern over the frequent road blockages caused by heavy-duty vehicles, which disrupt traffic flow and inconvenience road users across the metropolis.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to completing the Dakatsalle and Gundutse trailer parks to improve road safety, alleviate traffic congestion, and enhance economic development in the state.

The governor condemned the previous administration’s actions, describing the vandalization and redistribution of the Dawanau project site as “unpatriotic.”

He criticized the allocation of the site to private individuals and cronies, calling it a violation of public trust.

“Reviving these trailer parks will not only improve road safety and ease vehicular movement but also create economic opportunities for our people,” Governor Yusuf said.

Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa also revealed that the governor has directed relevant agencies to strictly enforce road traffic regulations, ensuring that no major roads are obstructed by activities, including gatherings for Friday prayers, within or outside the city.

Additionally, the governor has revoked all land allocations within the Dakatsalle and Gundutse trailer park areas as part of the effort to revive the projects.

It is worth noting that upon completion, these trailer parks will again be handed over to the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) for efficient management and operations.

