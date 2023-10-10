Kano Gov To Hold Mass Wedding For 1,800 Couples Friday

The Kano State Government will on Friday hold a mass wedding celebration for approximately 1,800 couples from all 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Confirming the development, the Governor of the state, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf said all preparations are in place for the Kano State mass wedding scheme.

Governor Abba made this known on Monday while inspecting the arrangements for the mass wedding celebration at the state Hisbah Board’s premises.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the wedding preparations but expressed his displeasure about the decayed and unfinished office buildings at the Hisbah state headquarters, which have remained incomplete for over eight years.

He said, “Despite the significant role played by Hisbah Board in ensuring peace, security, mitigating marriage couples and societal vices, the board has not received proper attention from the previous administration in the last 8 years. This government will ensure that the board receives all the necessary attention it needs.”

READ ALSO:

Last week, the Hisbah Board announced that the state government had excluded intending couples who tested positive for Hepatitis B, HIV, sickle cell disease, and pregnancy from the mass wedding program.

Earlier during the inspection, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, the Commander General of the Hisbah Board, commended the state government for its support in organizing the mass wedding.

He said it was timely because the economic hardship had hindered so many people from getting married.