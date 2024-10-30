Kano Gov Signs Executive Order Banning Allocation Of Land

Share

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has signed an executive order prohibiting allocation of land under any name.

The governor said in the executive order signed on 24th October, 2024, that “no public institution in Kano State or any person acting on or pursuant to the authority of such public institution, including the Local Government Councils, KNUPDA, Housing Corporation, Ministry of Environment or REMASAB, Ministry of Agriculture or any other Ministry, Department or Agency (MDA), shall initiate, process or approved the erection of any structure whether permanent or temporary in the name of curve-out, corner shop, whatsoever or howsoever called in any part of the state”.

Governor Yusuf added that “pursuant to the authority vested in him by Section 5(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Section 1 of the Land Use Act, as the governor, no person or any authority in the Government of Kano State or Local Government Councils other than the Ministry of Land and Physical Planning Shall process, confer or approve any occupancy permit to any person in the state”.

According to the executive order, any allocation, revocation or alteration on any market stall, shop or otherwise any existing business interest in the metropolitan and all other designated urban areas shall follow the existing legal regime governing the land use in the State.

