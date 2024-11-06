Kano Gov Salutes Tinubu For Release Of 76 Detained Minors

Share

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf yesterday praised President Bola Tinubu for responding to public calls to release the 76 minors remanded in prison for allegedly participating in the #EndBadGovernance protests in August.

He said after receiving 73 of the 76 detained teenagers from Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa said Tinubu’s actions resulted in their release.

Yusuf thanked Tinubu for his understanding and for granting the minors a second chance. He said: “President Bola Tinubu responding to public calls and releasing of the 76 detained minors, who had been arrested following the August protests, is hugely appreciative, we thank and commend him for this gesture.”

The governor added: “I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to President Tinubu for his compassion in responding to the appeals from various stakeholders within and outside Nigeria. “Mr. President has demonstrated remarkable empathy and commitment to justice, and we truly appreciate his gesture.”

The 76 minors, who had been detained in connection with the August protests, will be flown back to Kano where they will undergo a medical evaluation and receive necessary treatment before being reunited with their families. Yusuf said the children would be reintegrated into society through enrollment in local schools, providing them with opportunities to rebuild their lives and realize their full potential.

In a statement by his spokesman Sunusi Tofa, the governor said: “In light of the gravity of the charges against them, we recognise the importance of offering these children a second chance. “While their actions were regrettable, their status as minors should not deny them the opportunity to rehabilitate and contribute positively to society,”

