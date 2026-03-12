Kano Gov Sacks Head Of Service

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has sacked Abdullahi Musa as Head of Service. The sacking was announced in a Government House statement yesterday.

It said the decision was part of the ongoing efforts by the present administration to reposition the state civil service for greater efficiency, discipline, and improved service delivery across all government institutions.

According to the statement, Yusuf expressed appreciation to the outgoing head of service for his contributions and dedication to the service of Kano during his tenure.

“We wish him the best in his future endeavours and pray for his continued success in all aspects of life,” he said. The governor also directed Bilkisu ShehuMaimota, the permanent secretary (admin and general services) at the Cabinet Office, to serve in an acting capacity.