February 20, 2026
Kano Gov Sacks Buba Galadima As Kano Poly’s Governing Council Chair

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has relieved Engr. Buba Galadima of his appointment as Chairman of the Governing Council, Kano State Polytechnic.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Saturday. The Governor has consequently approved the appointment of the Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, as the new Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution.

The decision to relieve Alhaji Buba Galadima of the position followed the restructuring and alignment with Kano First Agenda. Although the tenure of the Governing Council is for a period of three years, the appointment of the Chairman was terminated before expiration due to the ongoing reforms for uptimal performance of the Polytechnic.

