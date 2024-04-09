Kano gov renews attacks against Ganduje

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has blasted his predecessor Abdullahi Ganduje, describing the latter’s eight-year governorship as “wasted”.

Yusuf, through his spokesman, Sunusi Bature, said in Kano on Monday that he was not bothered by Ganduje’s criticisms.

“Our eight months in office has remarkably outweighed Ganduje’s eight wasted years of political caricature and maladministration by all standards,” he said.

The governor said his administration was inclined to prioritise attention to socio-economic and physical infrastructure developments for the overall well-being of the Kano people.

He urged the appropriate authorities, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to ensure that those who embezzled the state’s monies, including Ganduje, were brought to book through legal means.

Yusuf said it was unfortunate that Ganduje would accuse him of diverting funds meant for the state when he was still under investigation by EFCC for looting public funds.