Kano Gov Removes Deputy As Higher Education Commissioner

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has sacked the embattled State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam, as Commissioner Higher Education and merged the Ministry with the normal Ministry for Education.

The Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam was holding sway as the Commissioner for Higher Education after been sacked as State Commissioner for Local Governments.

The Governor, in a statement signed by Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said the merger of the Ministry of Higher Education with the Ministry of Education was approved in a decisive step to strengthen coordination and accelerate reforms in Kano State’s education sector.