Kano gov pledges people-oriented projects

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has assured residents of better times ahead, through the implementation of people-oriented policies and programmes this year.

This is contained in a statement by the Director General of Media and Publicity Bature Dawakin Tofa on New Year’s Day.

Yusuf urged residents to be hopeful and continue to live in peace and harmony throughout the coming years.

He said his administration is committed to making life better and more prosperous for all residents in the new year through the implementation of capital projects.

He explained that his administration would engage in massive physical and human development projects that would have a direct bearing on the people.

This, the governor said, would also be in tandem with the commitment to spread the dividends of democracy to the nooks and crannies of Kano.

“We will complete structures at Mahaha Sports complex to serve as a centre of entertainment, social and religious gatherings apart from sporting activities which is the primary focus of the complex,” he said.