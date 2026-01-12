Kano Gov Pledges More Support For Media, Insists On Professional Ethics

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, emphasised the crucial role of responsible journalism in nation building, urging media practitioners to adhere to professional ethics.

He made this statement in his address at Vision FM Sokoto’s 10th Anniversary celebration. The governor congratulated the station on reaching this milestone, describing it as a strong voice for the people and a reliable partner in development.

Governor Aliyu commended Vision FM for its commitment to objective reporting, public enlightenment, and promoting social harmony over the past decade.

He noted that the station has played a significant role in deepening democracy through issue-based programmes and balanced coverage of government activities.

According to him, Vision FM has contributed to promoting government policies, strengthening democracy, and ensuring unity among citizens. The governor praised the station’s management and staff for their resilience and innovation in the face of economic challenges.