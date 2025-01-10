Kano Gov Pays Pensioners N16BN

Share

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has begun the third phase of pension payment amounting to N5 billion. This initiative brings the total amount disbursed to pensioners by his administration to N16 billion.

A statement by the governor’s spokesman Sunusi Tofa yesterday said the latest phase aimed at alleviating the plight of the suffering retirees.

During the first phase of payments, Yusuf allocated N6 billion to the Kano State Pension Trust Fund, targeting retirees below Grade Level 10.

The second phase saw an additional N5 billion disbursed to pensioners who had served the state for 35 years. Speaking on the development, Yusuf reiterated his administration’s resolve to settle all outstanding pension and gratuity benefits owed to retirees in Kano.

He assured that each retiree would receive their entitlements without delay, emphasizing that their sacrifices and contributions to the state would not be forgotten.

He said: “This administration remains committed to addressing the challenges faced by our retirees. We will continue to prioritize their welfare and ensure that all outstanding benefits are fully paid. “Every retiree will receive their dues in a timely and transparent manner.”

