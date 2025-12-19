New Telegraph

December 19, 2025
Kano Gov Pays N8.234bn Gratuity To 1,371 Ex-Councillors

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has settled the final tranches of N8.234 billion payments of severance gratuity, accommodation and leave allowances to 1,371 former local government councillors who served between 2021 and 2024.

The payments, according to Governor Yusuf, Wednesday, at Government House, Kano, has brought to the end, all outstanding liabilities owed to them by the state government.

There was cheers, sounds of accomplishment and dance of victory by the former councillors who have forgotten about their dues since 2021.

Governor Yusuf recalled that during the previous disbursement of councillors’ gratuities, he had assured beneficiaries that the final tranche would be paid before the end of 2025.

“Today, you can see that we have not only fulfilled our promises, but settled everything we owed you”, he said. Governor Yusuf expressed gratitude to God for granting him the opportunity to fulfil the promise, noting that the completion of the payment exercise marked a significant milestone for his administration.

He stated that with the release of the final tranche, all financial obligations to former local government council members had been fully settled.

