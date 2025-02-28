Kano Gov Orders Probe Of Deductions From Civil Servants’ Salary

Share

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf yesterday issued a stern warning over the widespread reports of salary underpayment and non-payment affecting a number of state civil servants, declaring the act as an unacceptable violation of workers’ rights and a betrayal of pub lic trust.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Thursday.

Piqued by revelations that some workers have gone months without receiving their rightful earnings, Governor Yusuf vowed to expose and punish those re – sponsible.

“ T h i s a d m i n i s t r at i o n will not tolerate any act of injustice against our workers. Anyone found complicit in this reprehensible act will face the full wrath of the law,” he declared.

In a decisive move to end the irregularities, the governor has inaugurated a highpowered investigative committee to unearth the root causes of the discrepancies, whether due to technical errors or deliberate human sabotage.

The committee has been directed to conduct a thorough audit of the state’s payroll from October 2024 to February 2025, identify affected workers, determine the financial impact, and recommend corrective and punitive actions.

Share

Please follow and like us: